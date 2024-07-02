Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Russia, Fire
Edit post

Mass fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk Oblast, authorities say

by Nate Ostiller July 2, 2024 3:03 PM 1 min read
Plumes of smoke from a fire in Russia's Kursk Oblast on July 2, 2024. (Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A large fire broke out in Russia's Kursk Oblast on July 2, said acting Governor Alexei Smirnov.

The governor claimed that the fire has been contained, and that there are at least 60 first responders at the scene fighting the blaze. Smirnov said that the cause of the fire was still being determined, and claimed that there were no casualties reported.

Some Telegram channels made unconfirmed reports that the fire had broken out near a Russian military base that houses large numbers of aviation equipment.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Telegram channels shared videos that showed a large plume of smoke rising from an area obscured by buildings and trees, so it was not possible to determine what exactly was on fire from the footage.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. As with other Russian regions bordering Ukraine, it has been reportedly struck numerous times by drones or other long-range weapons in recent months.

Russia claims to down 20 Ukrainian drones in Kursk
Russian air defense units on June 3 allegedly intercepted 20 Ukrainian drones in the southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, according to regional governor Alexei Smirnov.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.