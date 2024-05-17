Foreign Ministry to restore consular services for draft-aged men abroad on updated terms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry will restore the provision of consular services for military-age men on updated conditions from May 18, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

With some exceptions, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine during the war while martial law is in effect.

The Foreign Ministry announced on April 23 that Ukraine was temporarily suspending new applications for consular support for military-age men abroad due to the new law on mobilization.

The algorithm of consular services provision was updated to align with the new law's requirements, the Foreign Ministry said on May 17.

Draft-aged men will be able to apply for consular services but only with an electronic or paper document proving that they are on the draft register.

The ministry clarified that paper documents will be valid before the launch of the military's online register. After its implementation, users must register e-documents in their online account from June 18.

If a man does not have a paper document on military registration and the electronic system has not yet been launched, he can apply for temporary consular registration or update this data and then apply for the provision of consular services.

The ministry said that there are three cases that did not require a document proving the valid draft register: if a man issuing an identity card for returning to Ukraine, when the consular action considers a child whose other parent is a foreigner or does not have citizenship, and if the arrested or deprived of liberty person applies for the consular service.

The Ukrainian government previously said it does not plan to forcibly bring back military-aged men who are in the EU.

At the same time, some of Ukraine's neighbors that host significant numbers of Ukrainian refugees have said they would potentially help Ukraine bring their fighting-aged men back home.

Poland and Lithuania earlier indicated they are exploring ways to help Ukraine bring their fighting-aged men back home, but no clear steps have been presented.

Several countries, including Germany and Estonia, said they will allow Ukrainian refugees to get temporary residency permits and extend expired ones even without valid passports.