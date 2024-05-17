Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Mobilization, mobilization law, Foreign Ministry, Conscription
Foreign Ministry to restore consular services for draft-aged men abroad on updated terms

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2024 9:22 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian citizens who arrived to Krakow after fleeing from Ukraine queue to handle formalities for at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Krakow, Poland on March 14, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry will restore the provision of consular services for military-age men on updated conditions from May 18, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

With some exceptions, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine during the war while martial law is in effect.

The Foreign Ministry announced on April 23 that Ukraine was temporarily suspending new applications for consular support for military-age men abroad due to the new law on mobilization.

The algorithm of consular services provision was updated to align with the new law's requirements, the Foreign Ministry said on May 17.

Draft-aged men will be able to apply for consular services but only with an electronic or paper document proving that they are on the draft register.

The ministry clarified that paper documents will be valid before the launch of the military's online register. After its implementation, users must register e-documents in their online account from June 18.

If a man does not have a paper document on military registration and the electronic system has not yet been launched, he can apply for temporary consular registration or update this data and then apply for the provision of consular services.

The ministry said that there are three cases that did not require a document proving the valid draft register: if a man issuing an identity card for returning to Ukraine, when the consular action considers a child whose other parent is a foreigner or does not have citizenship, and if the arrested or deprived of liberty person applies for the consular service.

The Ukrainian government previously said it does not plan to forcibly bring back military-aged men who are in the EU.

At the same time, some of Ukraine's neighbors that host significant numbers of Ukrainian refugees have said they would potentially help Ukraine bring their fighting-aged men back home.

Poland and Lithuania earlier indicated they are exploring ways to help Ukraine bring their fighting-aged men back home, but no clear steps have been presented.

Several countries, including Germany and Estonia, said they will allow Ukrainian refugees to get temporary residency permits and extend expired ones even without valid passports.

Czech FM on Ukrainian draft-aged men abroad: We do not support those who avoid legal obligations
There are 94,643 men aged 18 to 65 in the Czech Republic who have temporary protection due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the Czech Interior Ministry.
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:21 PM

Ukrainian drones hit military facilities in Russia, Crimea overnight.

Ukrainian drones attacked several military facilities in Russia and in occupied Crimea overnight of May 17, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources in special services. The operation was reportedly carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.