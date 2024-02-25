Man killed in Nikopol after Russian drone drops explosives on truck

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone hit a truck in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a man, the regional governor, Serhii Lysak, said on Feb. 25.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropped explosives directly on the truck, killing a 57-year-old, Lysak wrote on Facebook.

Buildings and other trucks were also damaged in the attack.

Russia launched a wave of drones overnight on Feb. 25. Drones were destroyed over Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 16 out of 18 drone and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

Lysak reported earlier in the day that an outbuilding was also destroyed in Nikopol.

Drone attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Ukraine will reach its goal of producing 1 million drones per year, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. In his nightly address on Jan. 29, Zelensky noted that one of Ukraine's top priorities for 2024 is the production of drones.