Man killed in Nikopol after Russian drone drops explosives on truck

by Dominic Culverwell February 25, 2024 2:55 PM 1 min read
A truck damaged in a Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 25, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone hit a truck in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a man, the regional governor, Serhii Lysak, said on Feb. 25.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropped explosives directly on the truck, killing a 57-year-old, Lysak wrote on Facebook.

Buildings and other trucks were also damaged in the attack.

Russia launched a wave of drones overnight on Feb. 25. Drones were destroyed over Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 16 out of 18 drone and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles.

Lysak reported earlier in the day that an outbuilding was also destroyed in Nikopol.

Drone attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Ukraine will reach its goal of producing 1 million drones per year, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. In his nightly address on Jan. 29, Zelensky noted that one of Ukraine's top priorities for 2024 is the production of drones.

6 drones shot down over Russian targets, defense ministry claims
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that two drones were shot down over Belgorod Oblast and four were intercepted over the Black Sea.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Dominic Culverwell
10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
2:42 AM

US philanthropist pledges $300 million for Ukraine in 2024.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has already donated over $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The combined funds exceed the humanitarian aid contributions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
MORE NEWS

