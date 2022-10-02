Macron vows that France will help Ukraine restore its territorial integrity

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 2, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s recent illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts and said France would help Ukraine restore “full sovereignty and territorial integrity.”



The country will also keep working with “European partners on new sanctions" against Russia, the Elysee Palace said.



On Sept. 30, Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, which are partially occupied by the Russian forces.