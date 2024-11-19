Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, France, United States, Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden, Long-range missiles, Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Macron praises Biden's decision to ease limits on Ukraine's long-range strikes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 8:59 AM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on Feb. 26, 2024. (Gonzalo Fuentes/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with long-range American missiles, calling it "a good decision" on Nov. 18.

Macron said the move was a response to Russia escalating the war by deploying North Korean soldiers.

"Russia is the only power that made an escalatory decision ... it's really this break that led to the U.S. decision," Macron said, as reported by Politico on Nov. 19.

Media reports on Nov. 17 suggested that President Biden allowed Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against military targets in Russia, focusing on Russian and North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast.

The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, confirmed on Nov. 18 that the "Biden administration had authorized the use of its weapons up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) inside Russian territory."

Earlier this year, Macron backed Ukraine’s right to strike military targets in Russia, saying Moscow was taking advantage of Western missile restrictions. France has previously supplied Ukraine with its SCALP/T missiles, which have been deployed against Russian targets in occupied territories.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western allies for long-range missiles and approval to target Russia, a crucial part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s five-point victory plan.

Biden’s decision comes just weeks before leaving office. President-elect Donald Trump will take over on Jan. 20, 2025, possibly overturning years of U.S. policy on Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1,000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
