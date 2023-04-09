Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Macron on Russia’s war against Ukraine: Now is not time for negotiations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2023 9:21 PM 1 min read
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron review a honor guard during the official welcoming ceremony in Beijing on April 6, 2023. (NG HAN GUAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Both France and China see it to be too early for peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine as "today, the time is military", French president Emmanuel Macron said in an April 9 interview with Les Echos.

“Ukrainians are resisting, and we are helping them,” Macron said, three days after his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

“The time is not for negotiations, even if we prepare them we have to set milestones.”

Macron added that amid war-related threats, France and China should uphold the principles of the UN Charter, humanitarian law and the protection of children, as well as to have a “clear reminder” of nuclear energy security following Russia's decision to place  nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“China will have to figure out the consequences of the fact that President Putin planted nuclear weapons in Belarus days after he promised not to,” Macron said.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia intends to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for training.

Why Ukraine chooses to negotiate on the battlefield, not at peace talks
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed his 10-point peace plan to G20 leaders in Bali on Nov. 15, he had only recently returned from a historic visit to Kherson, the liberation of which marks another great step towards the return of all Russian-occupied territory. Touching on factors…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.