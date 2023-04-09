Macron on Russia’s war against Ukraine: Now is not time for negotiations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Both France and China see it to be too early for peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine as "today, the time is military", French president Emmanuel Macron said in an April 9 interview with Les Echos.

“Ukrainians are resisting, and we are helping them,” Macron said, three days after his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

“The time is not for negotiations, even if we prepare them we have to set milestones.”

Macron added that amid war-related threats, France and China should uphold the principles of the UN Charter, humanitarian law and the protection of children, as well as to have a “clear reminder” of nuclear energy security following Russia's decision to place nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“China will have to figure out the consequences of the fact that President Putin planted nuclear weapons in Belarus days after he promised not to,” Macron said.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia intends to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for training.