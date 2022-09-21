Macron: Nations staying neutral on war in Ukraine support Russia's 'new imperialism'

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Those who are silent today are serving – whether against their will or secretly with a certain complicity – the cause of a new imperialism," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20.

According to Politico, his speech might have referred to the April vote when 58 countries, including India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia, abstained from voting on a resolution to expel Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council.



The French president himself was criticized earlier for saying that the West should not “humiliate” Russian President Vladimir Putin over “a historic mistake.”