Lviv-born pediatrician living in Russia may face 6-year prison sentence after criticizing war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities are seeking a six-year prison sentence for Dr. Nadezhda Buyanova, a pediatrician originally from Lviv, Ukraine, accused of criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine during a private appointment.

The case began when Anastasia Akinshina, the ex-wife of a soldier missing in Ukraine, alleged that Buyanova called Russia an aggressor and labeled her ex-husband a legitimate target.

Buyanova, who denied these accusations, was initially released with restrictions but later placed in pre-trial detention for alleged non-compliance.

She is being charged with spreading “fake information” about the Russian military.

“I am not a politician…I am just a doctor,” Buyanova said in court, insisting she is innocent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen thousands of his citizens arrested and many jailed.

In 2023, at least 21,000 people were targeted by Russia's repressive laws against anti-war activists, according to Amnesty International.