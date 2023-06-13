Luxembourg recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies voted on a resolution on June 13 to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide against Ukrainians.

The Holodomor was a man-made famine that took place during Joseph Stalin's rule over the Soviet Union through forced collectivization and grain confiscation. Translated into English as "death by hunger," the Holodomor caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths. Some estimates suggest higher numbers.

"I commend Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies' historic vote to recognize Stalin's Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against Ukrainians. This step honors millions of victims and restores historic justice. The international acknowledgment of the Holodomor genocide continues to rise," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote.

The Ukrainian government has long made appeals to the international community to recognize it as a genocide.

As of now, 29 countries aside from Ukraine, as well as the European Parliament, have recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The European Parliament also appealed to Russia as the main successor of the Soviet Union to officially issue an apology to Ukraine for the state-sponsored crimes inflicted by the Soviet regime upon Ukrainians.