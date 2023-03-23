Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Iceland recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2023 4:43 PM 1 min read
Icelandic Foreign Affairs Minister Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir visiting the memorial to victims of the Holodomor in Kyiv in November 2022. (Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Icelandic government supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, Foreign Minister Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir reported on March 23.

"In November, I visited the Holodomor memorial in Kyiv. It was a heartbreaking reminder of a terrible crime," the minister wrote.

"Today, Althingi (the parliament) recognized the man-made famine of the winter of 1932–1933 as genocide perpetrated by the totalitarian government in Moscow against the people of Ukraine."

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the decision, adding, "It is a clear signal that such crimes do not go unpunished and do not have a statute of limitations."

The Holodomor, a man-made famine that took place between 1932-33, occurred during Joseph Stalin's reign over the Soviet Union and caused an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths.

The Ukrainian government has been calling on the international community to recognize it as a genocide.

Iceland joined Belgium, which recognized the Holodomor as a genocide on March 10. The Czech Republic did so in April 2022, Germany, Romania, and Ireland in November 2022, and Bulgaria in February 2023.

In December 2022, the European Parliament also officially recognized the Holodomor as a genocide and urged Russia to issue an official apology for the atrocities committed by the Soviet regime.

How Russian propaganda fuels genocide against Ukrainians
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.