Lull observed with Russia's military aviation on front line

Russia's military aviation greatly reduced its activities near the front lines and national borders on July 28, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat stated.



Usually, Ukraine tracks 20-30 Russian airborne targets at once, but was only tracking two or three of them, he said. UAV activity on the front line was also greatly reduced.



Nevertheless, there was a noontime air raid alert across Ukraine, in response to a Russian Tu-22M3 missile carrier being spotted in Russia's Bryansk Oblast near the Ukrainian border.

The all-clear was given after 10 minutes.