Lukashenko's spox denies apology to Zelensky for Belarus's involvement in Russia's war

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko did not apologize to President Volodymyr Zelensky for Belarus's involvement in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko's spokesperson Natalia Eismont told RBC news agency on Jan. 6.

Her claims came after Zelensky said in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman that Lukashenko apologized for Minsk's involvement in the war shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

"No apologies have been made by the Belarusian president to Zelensky, for the simple reason that we have nothing to apologize for," Eismont said.

According to the spokesperson, Lukashenko and Zelensky held a phone call due to the "emotional reaction" of Lukashenko's son Nikolai, who had the number of Ukraine's president.

Lukashenko said that Zelensky would be "responsible for the deaths of people" and urged him to negotiate with Russia, Eismont claimed.

Zelensky also said that Lukashenko proposed Kyiv to strike the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus. Eismont did not comment on these claims.

While Belarus, an ally of Russia, has not directly participated in the war, it has allowed the Kremlin to use its territory as a staging ground for its operations against Ukraine. The country is also reportedly hosting Russian tactical nuclear arms on its territory.

Russian troops operated a torture chamber in the Belarusian town of Naroulia in the spring of 2022, the Belarusian Investigative Center (BIC) reported in late November. Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians abducted from Ukraine were reportedly held there.