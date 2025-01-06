Skip to content
Lukashenko's spox denies apology to Zelensky for Belarus's involvement in Russia's war

by Kateryna Denisova January 6, 2025 3:59 PM 2 min read
Belarusian Dictator Alexander Lukashenko walks off the stage after delivering a national statement during the high level segment on day two of the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference on Nov. 12, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko did not apologize to President Volodymyr Zelensky for Belarus's involvement in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko's spokesperson Natalia Eismont told RBC news agency on Jan. 6.

Her claims came after Zelensky said in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman that Lukashenko apologized for Minsk's involvement in the war shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

"No apologies have been made by the Belarusian president to Zelensky, for the simple reason that we have nothing to apologize for," Eismont said.

According to the spokesperson, Lukashenko and Zelensky held a phone call due to the "emotional reaction" of Lukashenko's son Nikolai, who had the number of Ukraine's president.

Lukashenko said that Zelensky would be "responsible for the deaths of people" and urged him to negotiate with Russia, Eismont claimed.

Zelensky also said that Lukashenko proposed Kyiv to strike the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus. Eismont did not comment on these claims.

While Belarus, an ally of Russia, has not directly participated in the war, it has allowed the Kremlin to use its territory as a staging ground for its operations against Ukraine. The country is also reportedly hosting Russian tactical nuclear arms on its territory.

Russian troops operated a torture chamber in the Belarusian town of Naroulia in the spring of 2022, the Belarusian Investigative Center (BIC) reported in late November. Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians abducted from Ukraine were reportedly held there.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
