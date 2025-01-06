Lukashenko apologized to Zelensky for Belarus' role, denied responsibility early in Russia's invasion, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion began, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko apologized to President Volodymyr Zelensky over the country's involvement in the war, Zelensky revealed in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman published on Jan. 5.

"A few days into the war, I spoke with Lukashenko on the phone, and he apologized... he said, 'It was not me, missiles were launched from my territory, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was the one launching them.' These are his words, I have witnesses," Zelensky said in his wide-ranging interview.

"'And I apologize,' he said. 'But believe me' — that's what he told me — 'Volodya (referring to Volodymyr Zelensky), this is not me. I’m not in charge,'" Zelensky added.

In response, Zelensky said that he called Lukashenko "a murderer," questioning why Lukashenko allowed Russia to launch missiles at Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Lukashenko became increasingly reliant on Russia after isolating Belarus from the West, following Belarus' 2020 election. Lukashenko's opposition and the West condemned the results as fraudulent.

Lukashenko cracked down on mass protests that broke out in response to the fraudulent election results. Since then, Belarusian authorities have increasingly suppressed political freedoms and have become complacent in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite not being directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus continues to host Russian troops and missiles on its territory.

Lukashenko asked Putin on Dec. 6 to deploy the Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus, a weapon Russia recently used to strike Ukraine, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported. As many as 10 missile systems will be deployed, according to pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Yunashev.

Belarus will be holding its next presidential election on Jan. 26 where Lukashenko is expected to be handed a seventh term in office.