Lukashenko threatens internet blackout during 2025 elections to prevent protests

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he may completely shut down the internet during the 2025 presidential elections if protests similar to those in 2020 arise, state-run news outlet Belta reported on Nov. 22.

"If this [the protests] happens again, we will shut the internet down completely," Lukashenko said, admitting that internet shutdowns during the 2020 protests were carried out with his approval.

Speaking at Minsk State Linguistic University, he justified the 2020 internet blackout by claiming it was necessary to protect the country’s stability, as protests were allegedly organized online, particularly from abroad.

Lukashenko also denied allegations of violence against demonstrators, asserting, "No one was holding down or beating anyone," despite widespread reports of police brutality during the 2020 protests.

Lukashenko, the country's leader since 1994 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally, has long been accused of staging fraudulent elections in Belarus.

In 2020, during the last presidential election, Lukashenko maintained power despite the country's most prominent opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, receiving popular support — claiming she won with 60 percent of the vote.

Following the fabricated results, mass protest erupted in Minsk but were ultimately quelled with the support of Russia. According to the Belarusian human rights group Viasna, over 50,000 citizens have been detained for political reasons since the 2020 election.

His remarks come as Belarus approaches its next presidential election, amid ongoing international scrutiny of his 30-year rule and the repression of dissent.