Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Belarusian regime, Alexander Lukashenko, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Edit post

Lukashenko threatens internet blackout during 2025 elections to prevent protests

by Sonya Bandouil November 23, 2024 2:29 AM 1 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko looks on during a visit of Valaam Monastery with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, in northern Russia on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Kazakov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he may completely shut down the internet during the 2025 presidential elections if protests similar to those in 2020 arise, state-run news outlet Belta reported on Nov. 22.

"If this [the protests] happens again, we will shut the internet down completely," Lukashenko said, admitting that internet shutdowns during the 2020 protests were carried out with his approval.

Speaking at Minsk State Linguistic University, he justified the 2020 internet blackout by claiming it was necessary to protect the country’s stability, as protests were allegedly organized online, particularly from abroad.

Lukashenko also denied allegations of violence against demonstrators, asserting, "No one was holding down or beating anyone," despite widespread reports of police brutality during the 2020 protests.

Lukashenko, the country's leader since 1994 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally, has long been accused of staging fraudulent elections in Belarus.

In 2020, during the last presidential election, Lukashenko maintained power despite the country's most prominent opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, receiving popular support — claiming she won with 60 percent of the vote.

Following the fabricated results, mass protest erupted in Minsk but were ultimately quelled with the support of Russia. According to the Belarusian human rights group Viasna, over 50,000 citizens have been detained for political reasons since the 2020 election.

His remarks come as Belarus approaches its next presidential election, amid ongoing international scrutiny of his 30-year rule and the repression of dissent.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:59 PM
Video

Muslim who fled Russia on his new life in Ukraine.

Ali Charinskiy is an activist and professional martial artist from the Republic of Dagestan who advocated for the rights of Muslims. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with Charinskiy in his new home, a southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.