Lukashenko to visit China ahead of Belarus presidential elections

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko will visit China this month ahead of the Jan. 26 presidential elections, Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation reported on Jan. 3.

With Belarus isolated from the West due to Lukashenko's repressive regime and continued support for Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Lukashenko has found China to be a key ally. In August the two nations pledged to strengthen security ties and improve cooperation.

Lukashenko is looking to improve mutual cooperation between Belarus and China in various fields, including pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, and the defense industry, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported.

Lukashenko is likely looking to reduce Belarusian dependence on Russia and strengthen his hand in his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Center said.

Belarus is under pressure from Russia due to economic and energy dependency, debt from Russian loans, and Moscow's military presence in Belarus. Lukashenko is also likely angling for China to mediate a reopening of trade routes from Belarus to the EU, according to the Center.

The trip will mark Lukashenko's third visit to China in three years.

Lukashenko has been in power for 30 years and is seeking a seventh term on Jan. 26. The Belarusian presidential elections are not expected to be free or fair.

When Belarus last held elections in 2020, mass protests broke out and the West condemned the election results as fraudulent. Lukashenko's regime quelled the protests in a large-scale crackdown on dissent.