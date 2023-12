This audio is created with AI assistance

Serhiy Haidai said on Sept. 14 that Russian forces are “creating an impression of their mass presence in the town” while shutting down the internet connection on occupied territories to prevent information exchange. A day earlier, on Sept. 13, Haidai reported that Kreminna was “completely empty” from the Russian army. The city lies only 25 kilometers northwest of Sievierodonetsk, which Russian forces occupied in June.