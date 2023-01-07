Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

London to host international meeting on war crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2023 5:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London in March in support of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the U.K. Justice Ministry announced in a statement on Jan. 7.

The meeting at Lancaster House will be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

According to the ministry statement, the meeting "aims to increase the global financial and practical support being offered to the ICC and coordinate efforts to ensure it has all it needs to carry out investigations and prosecute those responsible."

The announcement comes amid Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. In territories liberated by Ukrainian troops, prosecutors continue to gather evidence of atrocities and sexual violence committed by Russian troops during occupation.

As of mid-December, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported that Russian forces had committed 52,825 crimes of aggression and war crimes since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February.

The prosecutor's office said on Dec. 23 that it is currently investigating over 5,079 cases of torture, bodily harm, or other inhumane treatment allegedly committed by Russian troops.

Along with the meeting's announcement, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that "Russian forces should know they cannot act with impunity and we will back Ukraine until justice is served."

"Almost a year on from the illegal invasion, the international community must give its strongest backing to the ICC so war criminals can be held to account for the atrocities we’re witnessing," Raab said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.