Local authorities: Russian shelling kills 1, injures 1 in Kherson

Russian shelling killed a civilian man, 64, and wounded a woman, also 64, in Kherson on the morning of Nov. 12, Roman Mrochko, the city's military administration, reported on the same day.

The man was in the yard of his house when he got wounded. He died in the hospital, according to Mrochko. The woman was at home at the time of the attack. She was hospitalized.

According to Mrochko, the attack took place in the city's Dniprovskyi District, located along the Dnipro River – areas suffering the worst from Russian shelling.

A year after Ukraine liberated Kherson on Nov. 11, 2022, Russian forces on the east bank of the Dnipro River continue to heavily shell the southern city, putting the roughly 70,000 remaining civilians at great risk.

Over the past day, Russian forces have attacked Kherson Oblast 62 times, killing one and injuring five civilians over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier in the morning on Nov. 12.