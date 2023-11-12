Governor: 1 killed, 5 injured in 62 Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Kherson Oblast 62 times, killing one and injuring five civilians over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the morning of Nov. 12.

Russian forces launched artillery barrages, mortar fire, tanks, grenades, drones, and missiles against the region, according to Prokudin.

The governor later said that Russian mortar fire killed one civilian and injured another in the city of Kherson on the morning of Nov. 12.

On the first anniversary of Kherson's liberation, the regional capital was attacked 22 times, including an overnight missile strike.

The governor also reported on Nov. 12 that one of the attacks against Kherson hit a regional library, damaging the building.

The regional prosecutor's office later said that the library was likely attacked with a missile, launched from a Russian Su-35 fighter jet.

A year ago on Nov. 11, Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and several adjacent settlements situated on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Subsequently, Russian forces were forced to retreat to the east bank. From this position, they have persistently attacked liberated areas, leading to daily civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.