Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Governor: 1 killed, 5 injured in 62 Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet November 12, 2023 11:09 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack against the Kherson Oblast Regional Library on Nov. 12, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russia attacked Kherson Oblast 62 times, killing one and injuring five civilians over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the morning of Nov. 12.

Russian forces launched artillery barrages, mortar fire, tanks, grenades, drones, and missiles against the region, according to Prokudin.

The governor later said that Russian mortar fire killed one civilian and injured another in the city of Kherson on the morning of Nov. 12.

On the first anniversary of Kherson's liberation, the regional capital was attacked 22 times, including an overnight missile strike.

The governor also reported on Nov. 12 that one of the attacks against Kherson hit a regional library, damaging the building.

The regional prosecutor's office later said that the library was likely attacked with a missile, launched from a Russian Su-35 fighter jet.

A year ago on Nov. 11, Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and several adjacent settlements situated on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Subsequently, Russian forces were forced to retreat to the east bank. From this position, they have persistently attacked liberated areas, leading to daily civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:00 PM

Zelensky signs 4 laws required for EU accession.

However, the law on reforming the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed by Zelensky failed to fully repeal the so-called Lozovyi's amendments, which are thought to help those suspected or accused of corruption to avoid responsibility.
7:32 PM

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine.

"This decision, as well as the non-election of Russia to the International Maritime Organization Council for 2023-2024, shows the protection of the international maritime community's right to free navigation of every country," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
6:27 PM

Russians, Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country. Athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war will not be allowed, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.
5:39 PM

Prosecutors: Ukrainian spy who coordinated Russian attacks in Odesa identified.

According to the prosecutors, the individual began spying for Russia in October and was tasked with taking pictures of the locations of Ukrainian troops, as well as defense and energy infrastructure in Odesa, which he then sent to his Russian contacts. He also allegedly photographed the aftermath of Russian strikes in the oblast so that future Russian attacks could be corrected for a more accurate result.
