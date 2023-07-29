Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Polish PM: Wagner mercenaries in Belarus 'may try infiltrating Poland'

by Alexander Khrebet July 29, 2023 5:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on July 29 that the Wagner Group mercenaries could infiltrate Poland from Belarus, where they are currently stationed.

Morawiecki said that more than 100 mercenaries were deployed to the Grodno area in Belarus near the Suwalki Gap, an area southwest of the Lithuania-Poland border, between Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

“This is a step towards a further hybrid attack on Polish territory,” Morawiecki said, as quoted by the Polish RMF24.

Morawiecki also said that Wagner mercenaries could possibly disguise themselves as Belarusian border guards ushering refugees to the border in order to infiltrate Poland.

In 2021, Belarus began allowing thousands of asylum seekers to come to the country with a promise of safe entry into Europe. The situation escalated in November of that year when Belarusian troops escorted thousands of asylum seekers to the Polish border, cutting through the wire fence to allow refugees to cross. Most of them were violently pushed back by Polish border guards.

Wagner columns have been arriving to Belarus since Wagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin's abortive mutiny ended with an undisclosed agreement with the Kremlin brokered by Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin reportedly told his mercenaries that the Wagner mercenaries would train Belarusian soldiers.

Meanwhile, the State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demcnenko reported on national television on July 29 that 0ver 5,000 Wagner mercenaries have already arrived in Belarus but do not yet pose any threat to Ukraine.

In response to the presence of Wagner troops in Poland, Polish deputy prime minister Jarosław Kaczynski said on July 27 that the size of the Polish military would be nearly doubled.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
