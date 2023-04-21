Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuanian lawmakers impose softer restrictions on Belarusian citizens

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 3:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian parliament decided on April 20 to override President Gitanas Nauseda's bid to introduce the same restrictions for Russians and Belarusian nationals.

Nauseda argued that Belarus, just like Russia, is taking part in the war against Ukraine and poses an even greater threat to Lithuania's national security interests than Russia. Instead, Lithuanian lawmakers reiterated their move to impose softer restrictions on Belarusian citizens and place stricter limits on Russian nationals.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in Vilnius, called for lighter restrictions for Belarusians.

The Seimas of Lithuania adopted the law on restrictive measures in view of military aggression against Ukraine in early April. The new law envisions temporary restrictions for Russians and Belarusians to receive Lithuanian visas, bring Ukrainian currency, and acquire real estate in Lithuania.

Under this law, Russian and Belarusian citizens would be subject to four sanctions until early May 2024, and another three would be in place for Russian citizens only.

Lithuania to send $44 million worth of military aid to Ukraine
The Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas on April 6 announced that his country will provide Ukraine with a new military package that will amount to 41 million euros.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
