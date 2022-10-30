Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hot topic
Edit post

Turkey, Russia in talks over possible resumption of Ukrainian grain exports as 218 ships stuck (UPDATED)

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2022 5:12 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sept.16, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey has begun negotiating with Moscow concerning resuming grain shipments from Ukrainian ports, according to the country's defense ministry.

Bloomberg reported earlier that there were "still grounds for optimism" that progress towards a resumption of the shipments could be made.

218 cargo ships are now at a standstill due to Russia's sudden withdrawal from the deal, according to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry.

Of these, 95 are loaded with goods, having already left Ukrainian ports, and now awaiting inspection to depart to their destination, 101 are awaiting inspection to arrive in Ukrainian ports, with the remaining 22 loaded and waiting to leave their berths.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for the military safeguard of grain exports out of Ukrainian ports after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Oct. 29.

"Negotiating with Russia doesn't work," Landsbergis said. "Putin breaks agreements and blackmails all of us."

The grain deal, in effect since Aug. 1, enabled 9.3 million tons of agricultural products to be exported from Ukraine, much of which has been crucial for the food security of parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Over the past two weeks, Russia had begun casting doubt on its signing of an extension to the deal, set to expire in late November. Moscow exited the deal early after an attack on the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Though the vessels' targets were exclusively military in nature, Russia alleged canceling the deal by saying that the drone boats were launched through the corridor established by the deal.

Russia had not presented proof of its allegations. Ukraine didn't comment on the attack.

Infrastructure Minister: Grain export impossible as Russia reimposes blockade
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.