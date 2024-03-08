Skip to content
News Feed, Lithuania, Western aid, Ukraine, ammunition, EU
Lithuania transfers 155-mm artillery shells to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil March 8, 2024 5:48 AM 2 min read
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hold talks at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 10, 2024. (Petras Malukas/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced the transfer of 155-mm artillery shells to Ukraine on March 7.

Artillery shells are among the most crucial military supplies for Kyiv, as they are used daily in high numbers on the Ukrainian battlefields.

The EU conceded that it would be able to deliver only half of the promised 1 million shells by the March deadline, while defense assistance from the U.S., including artillery support, is held up by domestic political disputes.

Lithuania will also provide treatment and rehabilitation services for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, servicemen training, and expert consultations. The Baltic country plans to train about 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2024.

Though the U.S. has contributed the most aid in dollar amount to Ukraine (approximately $75 billion), Lithuanian aid to Ukraine approximates about 1.8% of the country’s GDP.

The Kiel Institute of the World Economy has noted that Lithuania’s contributions in relation to its GDP are the current highest in the world.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

Funds from the package for the period of 2024-2026 will reportedly be used to cover new military acquisitions for Ukraine, including ammunition, generators, and detonation systems, as well as 577 armored personnel carriers.

Demining equipment, ammunition, and food rations are also expected to be delivered to Ukraine between 2024 and 2025.

Bloomberg: Umerov says Ukraine has increasingly ‘critical’ shortage of artillery shells
Ukraine is currently unable to fire more than 2,000 shells per day, around a third of Russia’s average daily shell usage, said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, according to Bloomberg.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller


Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
11:36 PM

Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
Ukraine news
6:42 PM

Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
