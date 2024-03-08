Lithuania transfers 155-mm artillery shells to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania announced the transfer of 155-mm artillery shells to Ukraine on March 7.

Artillery shells are among the most crucial military supplies for Kyiv, as they are used daily in high numbers on the Ukrainian battlefields.

The EU conceded that it would be able to deliver only half of the promised 1 million shells by the March deadline, while defense assistance from the U.S., including artillery support, is held up by domestic political disputes.

Lithuania will also provide treatment and rehabilitation services for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, servicemen training, and expert consultations. The Baltic country plans to train about 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2024.

Though the U.S. has contributed the most aid in dollar amount to Ukraine (approximately $75 billion), Lithuanian aid to Ukraine approximates about 1.8% of the country’s GDP.

The Kiel Institute of the World Economy has noted that Lithuania’s contributions in relation to its GDP are the current highest in the world.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

Funds from the package for the period of 2024-2026 will reportedly be used to cover new military acquisitions for Ukraine, including ammunition, generators, and detonation systems, as well as 577 armored personnel carriers.

Demining equipment, ammunition, and food rations are also expected to be delivered to Ukraine between 2024 and 2025.



