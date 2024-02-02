Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuania delivers detonation systems, ammunition to Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat February 2, 2024 9:18 PM 2 min read
Ukrainie's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda embrace after addressing the crowd at Lukiskiu Square in Vilnius on July 11, 2023, during a NATO Summit. (Photo: Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania delivered detonation systems and thousands of ammunition rounds for anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on social media on Feb. 2.

The delivery is part of a broader three-year 200 million euro ($219 million) military assistance pledge from the NATO ally.

“Lithuania will not tire of supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said during a press conference on Jan. 10.

Lithuania’s Defense Ministry has said that funds from the $219 million support plan for the period of 2024-2026 will be used to cover new military acquisitions for Ukraine, including ammunition, generators, and detonation systems, as well as 577 armored personnel carriers.

Demining equipment, ammunition, and food rations are also expected to be delivered to Ukraine between 2024 and 2025.

“Our commitment to support Ukraine is not just solidarity, it’s an investment in Europe’s security,” the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on X.

The Baltic country also plans to train about 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2024.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine, Lithuania ranks first in terms of overall aid to Ukraine as a percentage of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Since 2022, the country has delivered the equivalent of 1.83% of its GDP to support Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

Lithuania pledges almost $220 million in 3-year support for Ukraine
“In January, we will again send ammunition, generators, detonation systems, and in February - M-577 armored personnel carriers,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced during the press conference.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek



Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.