Lithuania delivers detonation systems, ammunition to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania delivered detonation systems and thousands of ammunition rounds for anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on social media on Feb. 2.

The delivery is part of a broader three-year 200 million euro ($219 million) military assistance pledge from the NATO ally.

“Lithuania will not tire of supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said during a press conference on Jan. 10.

Lithuania’s Defense Ministry has said that funds from the $219 million support plan for the period of 2024-2026 will be used to cover new military acquisitions for Ukraine, including ammunition, generators, and detonation systems, as well as 577 armored personnel carriers.

Demining equipment, ammunition, and food rations are also expected to be delivered to Ukraine between 2024 and 2025.

“Our commitment to support Ukraine is not just solidarity, it’s an investment in Europe’s security,” the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on X.

The Baltic country also plans to train about 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of 2024.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine, Lithuania ranks first in terms of overall aid to Ukraine as a percentage of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Since 2022, the country has delivered the equivalent of 1.83% of its GDP to support Ukraine, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.







