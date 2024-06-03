Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Europe, Lithuania, Artillery, Rheinmetall, ammunition
Edit post

Lithuania signs deal with Rheinmetall to open domestic arms plant

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2024 4:14 PM 2 min read
Artillery shells. Illustrative purposes only. (Lionel Bonaventure/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite signed an agreement with Rheinmetall, the German arms manufacturer, to build an ammunition plant in Lithuania, the ministry reported on June 3.

The news comes as the West seeks to ramp up its artillery production capacities to backfill Ukraine's needs on the battlefield and strengthen its own arsenals due to a potential Russian threat.

Lithuania and Rheinmetall signed a memorandum on building the arms plant in the country in April.

"Rheinmetall establishing operations in Lithuania is a significant step towards meeting our country's immediate defense and security needs," Armonaite said.

"It will help us to ensure uninterrupted access to essential weapons and ammunition, as the products that European defense needs will be produced on Lithuanian soil."

The project's investment is more than 180 million euros (around $195 million). The new plant is expected to create at least 150 new jobs, according to the minister.

The location of the facility, which is expected to produce tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition per year, should be announced in the upcoming weeks, the statement read.

The Lithuanian parliament, the Seimas, also approved several legal amendments drafted by the defense and environment ministries and the government office to help investors facilitate the development of large-scale projects.

The amendments simplify territorial planning, land procurement, and construction procedures to allow the launching of operations "in the shortest possible time" in the country.

In early May, Rheinmetall announced its plans to build new artillery plants in Unterluess, Germany, and in Lithuania.

Previously, the company said it would also build an artillery factory in Ukraine, along with facilities dedicated to the production of military vehicles, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons.

During the Munich Security Conference in February, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger signed a memorandum of intent with Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin to produce artillery shells in another joint plant based in Ukraine.

Inside the Swedish ammunition plant at the forefront of Europe’s push to ramp up shell production
KARLSKOGA, SWEDEN – In a nondescript industrial area nestled among a forest of Swedish pine, a continent-wide effort to ramp up defense production is playing out in real time. A modest, one-story building is home to a seemingly endless ceiling-mounted rail — essentially an upside-down conveyor belt…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.