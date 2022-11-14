Lithuania sends armored vehicles, ammunition to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania, Lithuania’s Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Nov. 14.

The package includes 12 M113 armored personnel carriers, 10 of which are armed with 120 mm self-propelled mortars and two are equipped with fire control radars.

“Lithuania fulfills its obligations, and now (a total of) 62 M113 of different purposes have been sent to Ukraine,” Anusauskas said.

Lithuania has also been repairing German-made PzH2000 howitzers that Ukraine is using on the battlefield. Anusauskas earlier reported that the first two artillery pieces were repaired as of Oct. 29, adding that his country would fix at least 12 more.