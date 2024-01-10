Zelensky arrives in Vilnius as part of visit to Baltics

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Jan. 10 as part of a trip that will also see him visit Estonia and Latvia.

The three Baltic nations have been some of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, ranking in the top tier of countries by percentage of GDP committed.

Zelensky said he will hold talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, and other top politicians, as well as members of the Ukrainian community in the country.

"Security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support are all on the agenda," he said.

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude for the country's "uncompromising support" for Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, but especially during the full-scale invasion.