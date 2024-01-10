Skip to content
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius as part of visit to Baltics

by Nate Ostiller January 10, 2024 11:19 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a New Year's address on Dec. 31, 2023. He thanked Ukraine's military and civil society for their immense sacrifices amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Jan. 10 as part of a trip that will also see him visit Estonia and Latvia.

The three Baltic nations have been some of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, ranking in the top tier of countries by percentage of GDP committed.

Zelensky said he will hold talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, and other top politicians, as well as members of the Ukrainian community in the country.

"Security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support are all on the agenda," he said.

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude for the country's "uncompromising support" for Ukraine since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, but especially during the full-scale invasion.

Inside occupied Ukraine’s most effective resistance movements
Acts of resistance come in many shapes and sizes. From a colored ribbon tied to a tree or a flag raised over a remote mountain face, to a quick tip-off on an encrypted app that sets off a chain of events culminating in the destruction of a warship, everything counts.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Nate Ostiller
11:15 PM

Defense minister, commanders visit eastern front.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Ukrainian army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 9.
9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.