Lithuania pledges 2 million euros for grain initiative

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2023 11:29 AM 2 min read
Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte at a press conference following the 'Grain from Ukraine' International summit meeting on Nov. 25, 2023 in Kyiv. (Dmytro Larin /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will contribute 2 million euros to the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian initiative, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced on Nov. 25.

Lithuanian funding will contribute to the extension of the initiative, which has already accumulated over $100 million in support, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement came as Zelensky hosted the second international summit "Grain from Ukraine" in Kyiv on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, a man-made famine in 1932–1933 in Ukraine.

“Through centuries, Russia has been changing names but not its nature or methods,” Simonyte wrote on X. “Almost a century after the Holodomor, Russia again attempts to use food as a weapon, this time by devastating (Ukraine’s) civilian ports, grain storages and blockading of the Black Sea.”

The summit’s agenda focused on global food security, with Switzerland and Latvia also pledging support for the initiative.

“Our position is principled: no one in the world has the right to block free navigation and weaponize food scarcity. The use of hunger as a weapon is an element of genocide policy, and any state that engages in it must be held accountable,” said Zelensky at a press conference following the summit.

Shmyhal: Russia sold $1 billion of Ukrainian grain on world markets
Russia has stolen and exported $1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain on world commodities markets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 24 at a grain market forum in Kyiv. “The occupiers have prepared technical means to steal and take away 12,000 tons of grain from the captured territories every…
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
