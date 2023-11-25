Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Shmyhal: Russia sold $1 billion of Ukrainian grain on world markets

by Lance Luo November 26, 2023 1:45 AM 1 min read
‘Grain from Ukraine’ summit on November 25, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has stolen and exported $1 billion worth of Ukrainian grain on world commodities markets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 24 at a grain market forum in Kyiv.

"The occupiers have prepared technical means to steal and take away 12,000 tons of grain from the captured territories every day."

Kyiv has lost operational control over large swathes of farmlands in southern and eastern Ukraine.

"They succeeded only partially, because the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians forced the enemy to retreat. But the volume of stolen goods is impressive - it is millions of tons of grain worth about 1 billion dollars. Russia's robbery of Ukraine continues even now.”

This year, Ukraine is expected to harvest 79 million tons of grain which is 10% more than last year. About 25% of grain production is consumed domestically while the rest is earmarked for export.

“To date, 30 countries and international organisations have joined the Grain from Ukraine programme initiated by the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising 180 million dollars to buy Ukrainian grain. We have sent 170,000 tonnes of food to Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. We are about to send another 25,000 tonnes to Nigeria."

Duda: Grain dispute will not disrupt good relations between Poland, Ukraine
The disagreement over grain exports should not upend Polish-Ukrainian relations, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sept. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Lance Luo
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:24 PM

Government submits draft law on mobilization to Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier on Dec. 25, David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction in parliament, said that the Cabinet was expected to submit the draft law regardless of the holiday. "The working algorithm has not changed. The military command has submitted a request to mobilize 500,000 military personnel. The government is developing rules," Arakhamia wrote.
9:18 PM

Zelensky to Russian pilots: 'Our air defense will only get stronger.'

After five Russian aircraft were downed by Ukraine in the week leading up to Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 25 that every Russian pilot must "make a clear choice" whether to continue fighting in the war because Ukraine's air defense would "only get stronger."
7:50 PM

Military: Battle for Marinka continues.

Reports that Russian forces have captured the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast would be "incorrect," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on national television on Dec. 25. Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had declared the complete capture of Marinka in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.