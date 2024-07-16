Czechia to open bullet factory, start production of assault rifles in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The governments of Ukraine and Czechia signed two agreements on joint arms production on July 16, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced after the meeting with Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

A Ukrainian ministerial delegation led by Shmyhal arrived in Prague earlier in the day for talks with the Czech leadership.

Shmyhal announced that the discussions will concern the "supply of ammunition, integration into the EU and NATO, joint projects and production, infrastructure and the energy sector."

"Today, we have signed two important agreements in the defense industry. A new bullet factory will be built in Ukraine. The agreement was signed between Sellier & Bellot and Ukroboronservice," Shmyhal said during a press conference.

The second agreement relates to the production of assault rifles by the Czech holding company Colt CZ Group in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian company, whose name Shmyhal did not disclose for security reasons, will cooperate with armament manufacturer Ceska Zbrojovka, owned by Colt CZ Group.

Shmyhal stressed that signing such agreements "demonstrates a high level of interest in cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry."

Shmyhal and Fiala also discussed supplying new types of weapons to the Ukrainian army, training and rehabilitating the Ukrainian military, and new joint projects in the military-industrial complex.

The visit comes only days after Czech President Petr Pavel announced Ukraine would receive 50,000 shells under Prague's ammunition initiative in July, with the deliveries rising to 100,000 rounds monthly since September.

Czechia unveiled the international initiative earlier this year amid Ukraine's shell shortages, exacerbated caused by the months-long blockade of U.S. assistance.

The Central European country has also provided Ukraine with helicopters, rocket launchers, and tanks, and also hosts the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita.