Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Denys Shmyhal, Czechia, Petr Pavel, ammunition, Energy, Ukraine
Edit post

Shmyhal visits Czechia to discuss ammunition, energy cooperation

by Martin Fornusek July 16, 2024 1:41 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague, Czechia, on July 16, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Ukrainian ministerial delegation led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Prague on July 16 for talks with the Czech leadership.

The discussions will concern the "supply of ammunition, integration into the EU and NATO, joint projects and production, infrastructure and the energy sector," Shmyhal said on X.

The visit comes only days after Czech President Petr Pavel announced Ukraine would receive 50,000 shells under Prague's ammunition initiative in July, with the deliveries rising to 100,000 rounds monthly since September.

Czechia unveiled the international initiative earlier this year amid Ukraine's shell shortages, which were largely caused by delays in U.S. assistance.

The central European country has also provided Ukraine with helicopters, rocket launchers, and tanks and hosts the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita.

"Grateful to... (Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala) for the support for (Ukraine) and fruitful cooperation. We will continue to deepen our relations for a strong, peaceful, and secure Europe," Shmyhal said upon arrival in Prague.

Following the talks with the Czech government, among others also attended by Ukraine's foreign, interior, strategic industries, and energy ministers, Shmyhal will head to Prague Castle to meet President Pavel.

Czech PM confirms Ukraine received first batch of shells under Prague-led initiative
“The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago. We are doing what it takes,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on 25 June.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:39 AM

Russia proposes broader criteria for designating individuals to terrorist, extremist list.

In a effort to continue to crackdown on political dissent on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the proposed legislation would allow the Russian Federal Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) to add individuals convicted of spreading "false information" about Russia's military to the list - provided it is motivated by broadly defined hatred.
6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.