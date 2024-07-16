Shmyhal visits Czechia to discuss ammunition, energy cooperation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Ukrainian ministerial delegation led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Prague on July 16 for talks with the Czech leadership.

The discussions will concern the "supply of ammunition, integration into the EU and NATO, joint projects and production, infrastructure and the energy sector," Shmyhal said on X.

The visit comes only days after Czech President Petr Pavel announced Ukraine would receive 50,000 shells under Prague's ammunition initiative in July, with the deliveries rising to 100,000 rounds monthly since September.

Czechia unveiled the international initiative earlier this year amid Ukraine's shell shortages, which were largely caused by delays in U.S. assistance.

The central European country has also provided Ukraine with helicopters, rocket launchers, and tanks and hosts the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per capita.

"Grateful to... (Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala) for the support for (Ukraine) and fruitful cooperation. We will continue to deepen our relations for a strong, peaceful, and secure Europe," Shmyhal said upon arrival in Prague.

Following the talks with the Czech government, among others also attended by Ukraine's foreign, interior, strategic industries, and energy ministers, Shmyhal will head to Prague Castle to meet President Pavel.