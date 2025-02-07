'Let's do a deal' — Zelensky tells Reuters he's open to Trump's mineral partnership

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for a deal with the United States that would grant American companies access to Ukraine’s vast reserves of rare earth minerals in exchange for continued financial and military support.

During an interview with Reuters on Feb. 7, Zelensky examined a once-classified map detailing the country’s mineral wealth, highlighting its strategic importance. He emphasized that any agreement must include security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

The proposal aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in securing Ukraine’s rare earths and other critical minerals as part of ongoing support for Kyiv. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine was not offering to "give away" its resources but seeking a mutually beneficial partnership.

"The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most," he said, adding that he hoped to discuss the issue directly with Trump. He also noted that Moscow had extensive knowledge of Ukraine’s mineral wealth from Soviet-era geological surveys.

According to Zelensky, less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources are under Russian occupation, including about half of its rare earth deposits. He warned that Russian allies such as North Korea and Iran could exploit these resources, reinforcing the urgency of securing Western investment.

Ukraine holds Europe’s largest reserves of titanium—crucial for the aeronautics and space industries—as well as significant uranium deposits. Zelensky also raised the prospect of using Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities to store U.S. liquefied natural gas, positioning the country as a key energy hub for Europe.

Zelensky is set to attend the Munich Security Conference from Feb. 14-16, where he hopes to meet Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. He insisted that any U.S.-Russia discussions must include direct Ukrainian participation. "Otherwise, it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian leader said his priority would be securing firm commitments on security guarantees before any negotiations with Moscow move forward.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have launched a new offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, advancing 2.5 km (1.5 miles). Zelensky also confirmed that thousands of North Korean troops fighting for Russia had returned to active combat after a brief pause.