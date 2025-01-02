Leader of German social-democrats supports more phone calls between Scholz and Putin

This audio is created with AI assistance

More phone calls should take place between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of Germany’s social-democratic party (SPD) Saskia Esken told German television news channel N-Tv on Jan. 2.

“These conversations must be held again and again in order to find out what can be done to finally put an end to the killing and the dying,” she said.

Social-democrat Chancellor Scholz held a call with Putin mid-November in 2024, drawing criticism from Western allies. Later, Scholz said that he was ready to call Putin again.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the chancellor's conversation with the Russian leader the opening of a “Pandora’s box.”

During that conversation in November 2024, Scholz condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, calling on Putin to end the invasion and withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. He also urged Russia to negotiate with Ukraine to achieve a “just and lasting peace.”

Esken does not currently support the idea of a public meeting between Putin and Scholz. “As long as the attitudes remain unchanged, it is certainly sufficient to talk on the phone,” she said.

Germany is heading toward snap elections on Feb. 23, 2025, with right-wing conservative CDU/CSU leading the polls after Scholz fired FDP's Finance Minister Christian Lindner, leading to the coalition's collapse.