Lawmaker charged with illegally enriching herself by almost $500,000

by Nate Ostiller October 17, 2024 7:58 PM 1 min read
Children walk past the offices of NABU, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, on Oct. 1, 2019 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian lawmaker has been charged with illegally enriching herself by more than Hr 20 million ($485,000), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Oct. 17.

While SAPO did not name the individual in question, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that it was Iryna Allakhverdiieva from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

SAPO said that the suspect acquired the sum, which exceeded her official income and savings, from 2021 to 2022. She also purchased a residence in Odesa through a third party.

The suspect's reported income and savings during the same period amounted to no more than Hr 2.7 million ($65,000).

If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison, as well as losing the right to hold certain positions for up to three years.

Ex-Donetsk Oblast governor reportedly charged with illicit enrichment
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Anti-Monopoly Committee and former governor of Donetsk Oblast, was charged with illicit enrichment, the NV news outlet reported on Aug. 14, citing law enforcement sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
