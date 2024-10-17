Lawmaker charged with illegally enriching herself by almost $500,000

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian lawmaker has been charged with illegally enriching herself by more than Hr 20 million ($485,000), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Oct. 17.

While SAPO did not name the individual in question, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that it was Iryna Allakhverdiieva from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.

SAPO said that the suspect acquired the sum, which exceeded her official income and savings, from 2021 to 2022. She also purchased a residence in Odesa through a third party.

The suspect's reported income and savings during the same period amounted to no more than Hr 2.7 million ($65,000).

If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison, as well as losing the right to hold certain positions for up to three years.