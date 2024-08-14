Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ex-Donetsk Oblast governor reportedly charged with illicit enrichment

by Martin Fornusek August 14, 2024 1:01 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged a "head of a state body" with illicit enrichment. Photo published by NABU on Aug. 14, 2024, without description. (NABU/Telegram)
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Anti-Monopoly Committee and former governor of Donetsk Oblast, was charged with illicit enrichment, the NV news outlet reported on Aug. 14, citing law enforcement sources.

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies announced the charges against "the head of a state body" earlier the same day but did not reveal the suspect's identity. The details of the case indicate Kyrylenko is the official in question.

The official is suspected of illicitly acquiring a property valued at Hr 56 million ($1.36 million) between 2020 and 2023 while in charge of the regional military administration.

The assets acquired during this period included 21 real state properties – including seven apartments in Kyiv and Uzzhorod, a house near Kyiv, two garages, and more – and a BMW X3 car registered under relatives of the suspect's wife.

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged a "head of a state body" with illicit enrichment. Photo published by NABU on Aug. 14, 2024, without description. (NABU/Telegram)
The figure of Hr 56 million is based on a difference between the value of the property and the funds available to Kyrylenko and his wife according to public data. The suspect did not reveal the said property as part of asset declarations between 2020 and 2023.

Kyrylenko headed the Donetsk Oblast regional administration from 2019 until 2023 when he was dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and appointed as a chair of the Anti-Monopoly Committee.

The investigation into Krylenko's property was launched in March following a story by Schemes, RFE/RL's investigative project. The outlet wrote that the total value of the property amounted to over Hr 70 million ($1.8 million).

Author: Martin Fornusek
