Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New York on July 16 to chair meetings of the U.N. Security Council as part of Moscow's presidency over the body.

Russia, a permanent member of the council, assumed the one-month rotating presidency on July 1 for the first time since April 2023.