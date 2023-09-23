Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lavrov claims Moscow open to negotiations, not ceasefire

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 23, 2023 10:43 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the media at a news conference at the United Nations headquarters on April 25, 2023, in New York City. Russia was criticized by numerous UN members yesterday for its ongoing war in Ukraine during a Security Council meeting which was chaired by Lavrov. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Speaking at the U.N. on Sept. 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Moscow was open to negotiations with Ukraine but not a ceasefire.

According to Russian state media TASS, Lavrov also criticized Ukraine's peace plan, claiming it was impossible to implement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the 10-point peace formula, supported by many Western allies, in November 2022. It includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

During his U.N. speech, Lavrov also spoke about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Russia pulled out of in mid-July.

Brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, the grain deal was originally meant to guarantee the safe passage of ships transporting Ukraine's agricultural exports from the Black Sea during the invasion.

Russia withdrew from the grain deal in mid-July after repeated threats to do so and has since been targeting Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.

Lavrov questioned the integrity of the grain deal during his U.N. speech, claiming that only 3% of grain reached the poorest countries in Africa. He also said the deal can resume once Russia's demands regarding its agricultural exports are fulfilled.  

Russia has repeatedly abused its position at the United Nations while attempting to justify its war in Ukraine.

Lavrov told the U.N. General Assembly that Russia had "no choice" but to invade Ukraine, U.N. News reported in September 2022.

"I am convinced that any sovereign, self-respecting state would do the same in our stead, which understands its responsibility to its own people," Lavrov said, denying Ukrainian sovereignty.

Russia was also chosen to head the U.N. Security Council in April, the presidency of which rotates on a monthly basis between 15 member states.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in late March called the move a "bad joke" and said that the world "can't be a safe place" with Russia as head of the U.N. Security Council.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters; Abrams to arrive next week
Key developments on Sept. 22: * Ukrainian military strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters * Media: US to send small number of ATACMS to Ukraine * Zelensky addresses Canada’s parliament as Trudeau pledges more aid * Biden: ‘Next week, the first Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine.’…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.