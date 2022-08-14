Latvian President supports banning tourist visas for Russians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Amid increased calls for the EU to introduce a travel ban on all Russians, Latvian President Egils Levits has joined leaders of several other European nations including Finland, Estonia, and the Czech Republic in calling on the bloc to take a proactive stance. The official said on Aug. 14 that rules regarding residential permits must also be revised, explaining that visas issued to Russian citizens who support their country's war in Ukraine should generally be either canceled or barred from extending their stay in Latvia.