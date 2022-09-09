Latvian president calls for starting Ukraine's EU accession talks.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Egils Levits said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv that Latvia is doing its best to speed up Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Levits said that Ukraine not only “belongs politically and culturally to the European family,” but should also become a member of the EU, as the bloc is a “union of free democratic countries.” The EU granted Ukraine candidate status on June 23 but the accession talks have not begun yet.