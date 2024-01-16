Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv

by Kateryna Hodunova January 16, 2024 12:05 PM 2 min read
People protest against Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in Riga, Latvia, on May 20, 2022. (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.

“This visit will even strengthen the friendly alliance between our countries and parliaments,” Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk said.

No mention was made of the reason for Mieriņa's visit.

Mieriņa's visit comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky's tour of the Baltic states earlier in January.

Zelensky's last stop was in Latvia, after which Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including howitzers, drones, munitions.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine against Russian aggression, Latvia has committed over 1% of its gross domestic product to military assistance for Kyiv, one of the highest shares of all the allies.

"I am grateful to Latvia for the latest military aid package for Ukraine and a clear understanding that the strength of Ukrainian warriors, positions, and future is the strength that secures Latvia's independence as well," Zelensky said on the social media platform X.

Riga will also lead a drone coalition, one of the several military capability coalitions formed to support Kyiv, Rinkevics noted.

The Latvian president further said that the prime ministers of Latvia and Ukraine would sign a memorandum on military cooperation and an intergovernmental assistance agreement later on Jan. 11.

As part of non-military assistance, Latvia's parliament voted to provide over 500 million euros ($547 million) for Ukraine's reconstruction over the next three years, focusing on Chernihiv Oblast, according to Rinkevics.

As part of his Baltic tour, Zelensky also visited Lithuania on Jan. 10 and Estonia a day later, receiving new pledges of long-term assistance from both countries. While Vilnius promised almost $220 million in the next three years, Estonia announced assistance of $1.3 billion until 2027.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:05 PM

Latvian parliament speaker visits Kyiv.

The speaker of the Latvian parliament, Daiga Mieriņa, made her first visit to Ukraine on Jan. 16, the Ukrainian parliament's press service announced on Facebook.
11:23 AM

Trump wins Republican caucus in Iowa.

Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the Iowa caucuses, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Jan. 16.
11:13 AM

Iran launches missiles at Syria, northern Iraq.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched ballistic missiles at what it claimed was an Israeli spy base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, and at "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria on Jan. 16.
10:49 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 16. Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:03 AM

Pritzker: Confiscation of Russian assets needs collective action.

The decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets must be taken on a collective level and is unlikely to happen quickly, U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker said during the World Economic Forum on Jan. 15, Ukrinform reported.
10:05 PM

Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport.

Although the Justice Ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.