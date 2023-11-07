Latvia says Russian aircraft violated its airspace

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian aircraft violated Latvia's airspace on Nov. 6 amid surging tensions between NATO and Moscow, the Latvian news outlet Delfi reported on Nov. 7, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The unspecified aircraft was recorded by a radar of the Latvian military and returned to the Russian side following the incident, the Defense Ministry said.

The military of the Baltic country said it took "necessary actions" to prevent any threats to Latvia's security and shared the gathered intelligence with NATO partners.

Russia's interim charge d'affaires was summoned by the Latvian Foreign Ministry in protest regarding the incident.

Latvia, which shares a border with both Russia and its ally Belarus, has been strengthening its border security in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Minsk-manufactured migrant crisis at the EU's eastern border, and the influx of Wagner fighters to Belarus.