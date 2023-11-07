Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Latvia says Russian aircraft violated its airspace

by Martin Fornusek November 7, 2023 8:46 PM 1 min read
Flag of Latvia (Gints Ivuskansk/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian aircraft violated Latvia's airspace on Nov. 6 amid surging tensions between NATO and Moscow, the Latvian news outlet Delfi reported on Nov. 7, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The unspecified aircraft was recorded by a radar of the Latvian military and returned to the Russian side following the incident, the Defense Ministry said.

The military of the Baltic country said it took "necessary actions" to prevent any threats to Latvia's security and shared the gathered intelligence with NATO partners.

Russia's interim charge d'affaires was summoned by the Latvian Foreign Ministry in protest regarding the incident.

Latvia, which shares a border with both Russia and its ally Belarus, has been strengthening its border security in response to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Minsk-manufactured migrant crisis at the EU's eastern border, and the influx of Wagner fighters to Belarus.

Latvian president: Europe must increase arms production for its own needs, Ukraine
“Whether we like it or not, Europe must arm itself,” Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on the air of the TV3 channel, adding that mere slogans will not be enough and the EU members must be ready to accept real costs.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.