Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Latvia announces new military aid for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 3:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a visit to Kyiv, Latvia’s Defense Minister Inara Murniece announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Jan. 18.

The package will include Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Latvia will also continue to train Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, doubling the number of troops compared to 2022, the minister said.

"Latvia is a strong ally of Ukraine. We will continue to support the Ukrainian military with weapons and training," Murniece wrote on Twitter.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Latvian government has provided military assistance to Ukraine worth 300 million euros, according to the Latvian media outlet Delfi.

During her visit to Kyiv on Jan. 17, Murniece met with Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, and the head of Ukraine’s Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.