Latvia allocates another $460,000 of aid to Ukraine after Kakhovka dam disaster

‌‌‌‌The Latvian government agreed on June 13 to grant additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine of around 430,000 euro ($464,000) to mitigate the consequences of the bombing of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The package will include electricity generators, compressors, pumping stations, life jackets, sleeping bags, pipes, motor pumps, diving gloves, boots, quadricycles, and other equipment. Transportation could cost around 20,000 euro, according to Latvia's public broadcaster.

Humanitarian aid will be granted from the State Fire and Rescue Service, while blankets and rubber boots will be provided from the State's material reserves.

"Our support to Ukraine is firm, victory is the only road to peace," Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said on his Twitter following the announcement.

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on June 6 is one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters Europe has witnessed in decades. The catastrophe has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage.