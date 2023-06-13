Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Latvia allocates another $460,000 of aid to Ukraine after Kakhovka dam disaster

by Olena Goncharova June 14, 2023 1:33 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

‌‌‌‌The Latvian government agreed on June 13 to grant additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine of around 430,000 euro ($464,000) to mitigate the consequences of the bombing of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The package will include electricity generators, compressors, pumping stations, life jackets, sleeping bags, pipes, motor pumps, diving gloves, boots, quadricycles, and other equipment. Transportation could cost around 20,000 euro, according to Latvia's public broadcaster.

Humanitarian aid will be granted from the State Fire and Rescue Service, while blankets and rubber boots will be provided from the State's material reserves.

"Our support to Ukraine is firm, victory is the only road to peace," Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said on his Twitter following the announcement.

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on June 6 is one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters Europe has witnessed in decades. The catastrophe has destroyed entire villages, flooded farmland, deprived tens of thousands of people of power and clean water, and caused massive environmental damage.

Kakhovka dam destruction disrupts water, power supply but offers sustainable reset
In the early morning of June 6, Russia blew up a major dam in the occupied part of southern Ukraine, causing a humanitarian and ecological crisis. The Kakhovka dam, located on the Dnipro River, is a major waterway running through southeastern Ukraine and the last of a series of six
The Kyiv IndependentAgatha Gorski

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
