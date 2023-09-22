Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Large-scale cyberattack reported in occupied Crimea

by Nate Ostiller September 22, 2023 4:23 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a reported Ukrainian strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Emergency Sevastopol/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian proxies in occupied Crimea announced on Sept. 22 that there was a cyberattack of an “unprecedented” scale.

Oleg Kryuchkov, a Russian proxy official in the occupied peninsula, stated on Telegram that there were disruptions to internet services across Crimea. At this time it is unknown whether the cyberattack is continuing, and Kyiv has not commented on it yet.

The attack occurred after the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a Ukrainian missile had struck Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol earlier in the day on Sept. 22.

Cyber warfare has been a critical part of Russia’s war on Ukraine, even before the full-scale invasion, as well as other Russian acts of aggression towards Estonia and other neighboring countries.

Ukraine has invested heavily in its cyber defense capabilities, but also increased its own offensive cyber tactics after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
