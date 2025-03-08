Large fire affecting critical infrastructure reported in Zaporizhzhia Oblast following Russian drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

A large fire erupted at a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast following a Russian drone attack, regional Governor Ivan Federov said on March 8.

As a result of the strike, gas supplies have been limited in the region, Federov added.

Russia has regularly launched missiles targeting various regions of the country. Russian forces have continuously targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure as Russia continues to test Ukrainian resolve in the harsh winter months.

Amid the U.S. pause on sharing intelligence with Kyiv, the New York Times reported on March 5, citing undisclosed U.S. and Ukrainian officials, that the pause affects warnings against Russian drones and missiles striking Ukrainian military and civilian targets.

No information was immediately available on the full extent of the damage, or whether any casualties were sustained in the attack. No details were provided on the location of the facility.

Multiple explosions were heard between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time, amid the reported threat of Russian drone attacks. Russian forces separately launched missiles towards eastern regions of the country on the evening of March 8.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes just one day after Russia launched a mass strike against various regions of Ukraine targeting energy and gas infrastructure across the country. In the attack, Russian missiles struck critical infrastructure in Ternopil, Poltava, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, situated on Ukraine's front line, is the target of near daily Russian drone, missile, and glide bomb attacks.