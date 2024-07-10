Skip to content
Kyiv refutes Russia's claims of capturing village in Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova July 10, 2024 3:56 PM 2 min read
A view of front-line steppes of Donetsk Oblast on May 30, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine controls the situation near the village of Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told the Kyiv Independent on July 11.

The statement comes after the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on July 9 that its forces had captured Yasnobrodivka, a front-line village located some 45 kilometers (27 miles) from the town of Pokrovsk.

Voloshyn dismissed these claims, saying, "This is another Russian lie. Defense forces control the situation near this village."

Moscow's forces lost some 274 soldiers killed and injured in this sector, according to Voloshyn. Ukraine also reportedly destroyed two cannons, a mortar, and eight vehicles and damaged other equipment.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

Earlier in July, Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the Kanal neighborhood of the embattled town of Chasiv Yar in the region.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 2 that fighting had been particularly intense in recent weeks around the town of Toretsk, located some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Chasiv Yar.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
