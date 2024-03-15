Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv Metro, Vitali Klitschko, Corruption
Edit post

Klitschko to fire Kyiv Metro director after Bihus.Info investigation

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2024 5:09 AM 2 min read
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands near military trucks at the City State Administration on Dec. 26, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Viktor Braginskyi, the director of the Kyiv Metro, will be dismissed from his position in light of a Bihus.Info investigation into Braginskyi's financial misconduct, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on March 14.

The investigative outlet Bihus.Info reported that Braginskyi appears to have embezzled funds and committed multiple violations in his asset declarations, using his relatives to hide the extent of his wealth.

"Viktor Braginskyi will be suspended from his duties as director of the Kyiv Metro," Klitschko said on Telegram.

"Or he will not resist and will write a letter of resignation. And then the facts revealed in the investigation by Bihus.Info journalists should be dealt with by the relevant authorities. Law enforcement agencies."

Bihus.Info journalists discovered suspicious declarations of land and expensive Kyiv properties among Braginskyi's relatives. Braginskyi's mother's declaration included 2 million hryvnias (approximately $52,000) which were immediately transferred to her son. Braginskyi's sister was also implicated in the investigation.

"Philosophically speaking, you can't look into everyone's soul," Klitschko said.

"But when they lie to your face and pull rabbits out of a hat behind your back, it looks too bad. And not only in relation to me personally, but in relation to the people of Kyiv."

The system of compulsory asset declarations was originally instituted as part of the country's fight against corruption following the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution. At the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the requirement for submitting e-declarations was suspended.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on Oct. 10, 2023, to resume asset declarations for officials and immediately make them publicly accessible.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) on Dec. 10, 2023, opened 24-7 access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government.

‘Abandon all hope:’ Ukraine’s wounded warriors compare military medical system to the Inferno
Editor’s Note: This story is based on dozens of interviews with Ukrainian active servicemen, veterans, and experts with knowledge of Ukraine’s military medical system. Some of the soldiers and veterans in the story are identified by their first name or callsign only because they fear retribution as…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.