Company news, News Feed, The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine, Culture, Ukrainian traditions
Kyiv Independent launches winter merch collection celebrating Ukrainian traditions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2024 10:54 PM 3 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following on from the launch of the Kyiv Independent’s online store this summer, we are unveiling our first-ever winter collection in time for the holiday season.

This collection is more than just a celebration of the festive season. It's a testament to the resilience of Ukrainian culture, a heritage that has faced — and continues to face — the threat of erasure.

For generations, Ukrainians have kept the spirit of their unique Christmas traditions alive, even when those traditions were suppressed under Soviet rule. Now, as Ukraine continues to defend its identity and freedom, these customs hold even deeper meaning.

We've taken those cherished customs — the enchanting “Carol of the Bells,” the symbolic didukh wheat sheaf, and the vibrant vertep puppet theater — and reimagined them in a series of unique designs. Each piece tells a story of resilience, artistry, and the enduring spirit of Ukraine.

The main inspiration for the collection was the tradition of vertep: a cherished Ukrainian puppet theater tradition that has been an integral part of Christmas celebrations since the 16th century but was nearly extinguished in Soviet times.

Here's a closer look at some of our favorite pieces:

Sokil: This design features a stylized goat's head (a beloved vertep character) flanked by graceful birds that evoke the angels of the nativity. Woven throughout are floral motifs and celestial stars, symbolizing new life and faith.

Didukh: This striking design pays homage to didukh, a handcrafted sheaf of wheat brought into homes during the Christmas season to represent the enduring spirit of ancestors and a deep connection to the land.

Carol of the Bells: This embroidered design rings in the holiday spirit with a touch of Ukrainian heritage. This quintessential Christmas melody, originally a Ukrainian New Year's song titled "Shchedryk," has a history that speaks to the perseverance of Ukrainian culture.

Through the eyes of talented Ukrainian artists Albina Kolesnichenko and Polina Olkhovnikova, these traditions are reimagined with a contemporary touch, a bridge between the past and the future.

Explore the collection here and find a gift for yourself or a loved one this winter. By purchasing our merch, you can show your support for our mission of delivering locally sourced, independent journalism from Ukraine to the world.

Vertep, a centuries-old Ukrainian Christmas tradition
On New Year’s Eve in 1972, a group of Ukrainians set out to carol — a seemingly innocent holiday tradition. But for the KGB, the Soviet Union’s security services, this was no ordinary celebration. As the carolers moved from house to house, their movements were tracked. The artists and
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
