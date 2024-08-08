Kyiv Independent launches online store with merch featuring Ukrainian artists

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent is launching an online store and introducing official merchandise. This project will allow us to showcase Ukrainian culture worldwide and offer one more way to support our journalism.

Three different collections, including one with the Kyiv Independent brand merchandise and two more featuring works of Ukrainian artists, are already available for purchase. T-shirts, long sleeves, sweatshirts, caps, tote bags, and sticker sets are among the first products sold in the store.

By choosing to buy and wear the Kyiv Independent designs, you can show your support for our mission of delivering locally sourced, independent journalism from Ukraine to the world.

For the first three months after the launch, all the net profits from the sales of our brand merchandise will be donated to Repower, an organization dedicated to helping Ukrainian medics recover psychologically and physically.

The Kyiv Independent's CEO Daryna Shevchenko and Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko pose for a photograph wearing brand merch in central Kyiv in July 2024. (The Kyiv Independent) The Kyiv Independent's office manager Sofa Koretska and head of marketing Yerbolat Bekbau pose for a photograph wearing merch from the special collection in central Kyiv in July 2024. (The Kyiv Independent) The Kyiv Independent's TikTok producer and host Masha Lavrova and deputy chief editor Oleksiy Sorokin pose for a photograph wearing merch from the collaborative collection in central Kyiv in July 2024. (The Kyiv Independent)

"We hope to make the store the go-to place for collaboration with Ukrainian artists and feature their art worldwide. We also want it to be a new way to support our journalism as well as amazing Ukrainian charities like Repower," says Zakhar Protsiuk, the Kyiv Independent's Chief Operating Officer.

The Kyiv Independent is launching the store with three distinct collections:

Branded core collection, which features Kyiv Independent's classic logos.

A special collection that includes some Ukrainian cultural cornerstones, like borsch, Ukraine's most famous dish, and Cossacks, legendary Ukrainian warriors.

KI x Andrii Voloshyn, which is a collaboration with nuclear physicist and self-taught illustrator Andrii Voloshyn, featuring modern and eternal Ukrainian symbols linked together with a contemporary style.

All members of the Kyiv Independent's community will receive a 15% discount promo code. (You can join our membership here).

"We are deeply grateful to the Kyiv Independent for their unwavering commitment to supporting our mission. Our collaboration directly contributes to the well-being of those who protect our nation and is a lifeline for the brave medics on the front lines," says Maryna Sadykova, head of the Repower Charitable Foundation.

"The funds raised will directly impact our efforts to provide vital psychological support and recovery for those who risk everything for Ukraine's freedom. Together, we are empowering the defenders of our future."

The Kyiv Independent team members pose for photographs wearing merch from three collections in central Kyiv in July 2024. (The Kyiv Independent)

The Repower Charitable Foundation, founded in December 2022, implements intensive psychological recovery projects for serving combat medics and volunteers to prevent serious psychological disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder and the effects of shell shock.

To this date, Repower has implemented eight psychological recovery programs involving 600 combat medics from more than 200 military units. Twenty-three participants of their programs had been in Russian captivity. One program involving 100 participants costs Repower $180,408 and requires intense fundraising.

Check out our shop and buy merch now.