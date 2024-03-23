Skip to content
Kyiv dismisses Putin's allegations of Ukraine's involvement in Moscow shooting

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2024 4:26 PM 2 min read
The spokesperson of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Andrii Yusov, at the Military Media Center in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 4, 2023. (Kaniuka Ruslan / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, denied Russia's claims that seek to accuse Ukraine of involvement in the shooting.

"The version that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were fleeing toward Ukraine does not withstand any criticism," he said on national television.

Kyiv has dismissed the allegations of its involvement in the mass shooting on multiple occasions. The White House said there was no indication that Ukraine was behind the Moscow attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the detained suspected perpetrators of the Moscow shooting allegedly planned to flee to Ukraine, without providing any evidence.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing 133 people and injuring over 120, according to the latest updates by the Russian authorities.

"They tried to escape and were moving towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window for them to cross the state border was prepared on the Ukrainian side," Putin claimed.

In his address, the Russian president did not mention the fact that the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting, nor the warnings of Western countries about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
